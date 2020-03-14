Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.45 and a twelve month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

