Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on April 15th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $180.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $164.45 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

