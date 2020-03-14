EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

