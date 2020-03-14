Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,859 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of EGRX opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $534.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

