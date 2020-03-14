E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.77. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

