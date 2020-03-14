E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.77. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

