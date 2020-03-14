Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

DPG opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Get Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd alerts:

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.