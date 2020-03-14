Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Dril-Quip from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.13.

DRQ opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.73 and a beta of 1.60. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,764,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

