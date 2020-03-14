Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. FinnCap raised their price target on shares of Dotdigital Group from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the stock a corporate rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

DOTD stock opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 million and a P/E ratio of 27.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.86. Dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.87 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 116 ($1.53).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

