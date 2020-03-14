Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.00% of Dorian LPG worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. Dorian LPG Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $478.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

