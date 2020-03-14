Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Domo by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Domo by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $12.71 on Friday. Domo Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $314.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. Domo’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

