DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

