Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given a C$4.75 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$2.39 on Tuesday. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $342.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0196 per share. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.48%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

