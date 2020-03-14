Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of Dillard’s worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dillard’s by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

