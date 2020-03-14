DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Cap of $47.07 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 48.1% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for $23.53 or 0.00434548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, Bancor Network and HitBTC. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $47.07 million and approximately $440,142.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.02201181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00199771 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00030268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, AirSwap, Liqui, OKEx, Cobinhood, Huobi, BigONE, Bitbns, Livecoin, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

