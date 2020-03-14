DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 379.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

NYSE DLR opened at $143.34 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,260.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,415 shares of company stock worth $2,900,786. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

