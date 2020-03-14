Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) vs. Motorola Solutions (NASDAQ:MSI) Head to Head Review

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Ally and Motorola Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $11.29 million 1.09 -$15.55 million N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $7.89 billion 3.35 $868.00 million $7.44 20.83

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -114.50% N/A -119.03% Motorola Solutions 11.02% -136.86% 12.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digital Ally and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 0 4 9 0 2.69

Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $189.79, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Digital Ally.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Digital Ally shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Digital Ally on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

