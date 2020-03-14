DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Heather S. Ace Sells 6,207 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Heather S. Ace sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $1,642,930.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heather S. Ace also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Heather S. Ace sold 7,885 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $2,126,978.75.

Shares of DXCM opened at $244.02 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 225.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price target on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $200,017,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $3,062,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 6,272.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 141,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 139,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.