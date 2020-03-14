DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $2,130,674.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Donald Abbey sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.68, for a total transaction of $2,130,674.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 225.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,017,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,062,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of DexCom by 6,272.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 141,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 139,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.95.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

