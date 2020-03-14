DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CAO Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 613 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $244.02 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 225.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,293,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6,272.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 141,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 139,630 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

