Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €39.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.08 ($41.96).

DPW opened at €21.70 ($25.23) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €30.02 and a 200 day moving average of €31.67. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

