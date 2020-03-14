Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.08 ($41.96).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €21.70 ($25.23) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.67. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

