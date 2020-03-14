Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.13 ($92.01).

FRA:WAF opened at €58.36 ($67.86) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €81.53. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

