Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.13 ($92.01).

FRA:WAF opened at €58.36 ($67.86) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €81.53. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

