Deutsche Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €114.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEG. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €117.23 ($136.32).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock opened at €91.82 ($106.77) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.78.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.