Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DELTY opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. Delta Galil Industries has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing and sale of underwear, socks, children’s wear, leisure wear and Activewear as well as in development, design, marketing, distribution and sale of branded products in the category of men’s and women’s jeans and outerwear and related products.

