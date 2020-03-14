Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of DELTY opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. Delta Galil Industries has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $31.60.
About Delta Galil Industries
