David A. Gardella Purchases 5,600 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) CFO David A. Gardella purchased 5,600 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DFIN opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.55. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 384,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 313,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

