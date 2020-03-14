Datadog’s (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 17th

Datadog’s (NASDAQ:DDOG) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 17th. Datadog had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $648,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the expiration of Datadog’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Datadog stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 69,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $3,085,430.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $2,426,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,082,170.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $1,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $11,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

