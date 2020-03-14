Data#3 Limited (DTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Shares of DTL opened at A$3.24 ($2.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.88 million and a PE ratio of 24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. Data#3 has a 52-week low of A$1.60 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of A$5.00 ($3.55).

Data#3 Company Profile

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments, Product and Services. The Product segment offers hardware and software licenses for customers' desktop, network, and data center infrastructure.

