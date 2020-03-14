Data#3 Limited (DTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Shares of DTL opened at A$3.24 ($2.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.88 million and a PE ratio of 24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. Data#3 has a 52-week low of A$1.60 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of A$5.00 ($3.55).
Data#3 Company Profile
