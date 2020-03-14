Dassault Systemes’ (DASTY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of DASTY opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.86. Dassault Systemes has a twelve month low of $129.05 and a twelve month high of $181.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

