Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 82,990 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 82,990 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.50. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

