Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 57,925 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 493,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 57,925 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $728,007,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15,096.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,819,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,544 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

