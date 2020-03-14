Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 4,232 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

WM stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

