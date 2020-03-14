Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 38,182 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,182 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,799,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,368,000 after buying an additional 998,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 822,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.75 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.