Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 32,741 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,741 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.