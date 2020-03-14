Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 18,825 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,534,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,045,000 after purchasing an additional 691,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Shares of WMT opened at $114.10 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

