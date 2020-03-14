Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 139,202 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139,202 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $6,575,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 602,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 843,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

NYSE PFE opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

