Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,312 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,214.27 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,421.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

