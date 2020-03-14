Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,140 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

NYSE:ACN opened at $166.51 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

