Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 11,012 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,558,000 after purchasing an additional 251,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $639,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,218,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $523,380,000 after purchasing an additional 261,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.45.

CRM stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $135.32 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 738.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $4,197,322.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,391,694.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,415 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,644 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

