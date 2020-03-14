Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,748 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,904,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,074,000 after purchasing an additional 483,114 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,834,000 after purchasing an additional 430,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.87 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 136.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

