Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,621 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

