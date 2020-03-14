Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $1,865,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 62.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

