Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $61,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.44. The company has a market cap of $354.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $124.50 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

