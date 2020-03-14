Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,315,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $221.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

