Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 29,792 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $27,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 20.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

RTN opened at $149.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

