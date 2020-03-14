Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 2,508 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $24,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Allstate by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 98,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Allstate by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.