Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 1,326 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,219.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $838.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,422.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,324.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

