Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,307 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

CVX opened at $83.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

