Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

