Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,157.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after acquiring an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,008,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,339.3% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,282,000 after acquiring an additional 496,409 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after acquiring an additional 332,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,783,000 after acquiring an additional 307,765 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

