Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $554,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

NYSE:ABT opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

